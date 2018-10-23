Trump 'not satisfied' with Saudi explanations of Khashoggi death

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Oct 22) he was "not satisfied" with Riyadh's explanation of how journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Asked if he believed the Saudis were telling the truth about the circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old's death three weeks ago, Trump told reporters at the White House: "We will know very soon."

"I am going to know very shortly because I have a great group of people in Turkey right now and a great group of people in Saudi Arabia," Trump said.

"They are coming back tonight and tomorrow and I will know very soon."

"And I am not satisfied with what I have heard."

Saudi officials originally said Khashoggi, who entered the diplomatic mission on Oct 2, had left unharmed, before announcing Friday he was killed inside the building in what they described as an altercation.

The case has shone the spotlight on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has spearheaded a reform drive for the kingdom but now faces a stream of allegations - denied by Riyadh - that he ordered Khashoggi's killing.