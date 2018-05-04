Trump not seeking to curb US forces in South Korea - US national security adviser

World

Trump not seeking to curb US forces in South Korea - US national security adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump has not asked the Pentagon for options to reduce U.S. forces based in South Korea, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drill exercise called &apos;Vigilant A
U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drill exercise called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC189AEFECE0

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has not asked the Pentagon for options to reduce U.S. forces based in South Korea, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Friday.

His comment comes after the New York Times, citing several people briefed on the deliberations, reported on Thursday that the president was seeking options to curb the number of American troops stationed in South Korea.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark