Trump not sure if Britain's Brexit approach is what the people voted for

BRUSSELS: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jul 12) he was not sure if Britain's new approach to Brexit was what the people had voted for, adding that Britain was in a "pretty hot spot" after two major resignations from Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

Asked about his views on Brexit just hours before he was due to arrive in Britain, Trump said "it's not for me to say. I'd like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly, whatever they work out."

Advertisement

"The people voted to break it up, so I imagine that's what they'll do," Trump told a news conference at the NATO summit in Brussels.

"But maybe they're taking a little bit of a different route, so I don't know if that's what they voted for."

