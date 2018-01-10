Trump on Oprah: She won't run in 2020 but I'd win anyway

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump weighed in on fevered speculation about Oprah Winfrey's potential 2020 White House bid on Tuesday (Jan 9), saying he liked the chat show host, but she probably would not run against him.

"I'll beat Oprah," Trump said of the Oscar-nominated actress and talk show host.

"I like Oprah," he said, adding that he had appeared on her long-running afternoon program.

"I know her very well," he said, before adding: "I don't think she's going to run."

Winfrey's rousing speech at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards ceremony ignited speculation that the billionaire chat show queen is harbouring Oval Office ambitions.

Some Democrats - still reeling from their shock loss to Trump in 2016 - have embraced the idea of having their own celebrity leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But there is little indication that the 63-year-old actually wants the job.

"I don't think at this point she is actually considering it" said Winfrey's best friend Gayle King, who is also a television personality.

"I also know, after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind."