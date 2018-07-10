Trump picks conservative Kavanaugh as US Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 9) announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the US Supreme Court, picking a conservative federal appeals court judge who survived a previous tough Senate confirmation battle and helped investigate Democratic former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

Trump, with the unique opportunity to make two lifetime appointments to the nation's highest judicial body in his first 18 months as president, selected Kavanaugh, 53, to replace long-serving conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement on June 27 at age 81.

Kavanaugh was picked by former president George Bush to serve on the influential Washington-based appeals court in 2003. Contentious confirmation hearings in the Senate delayed his confirmation until 2006.

Prior to his appointment, Kavanaugh worked as a lawyer in the White House under Bush. Some conservatives activists have criticised Kavanaugh for his ties to the Bush family and some of his rulings, which they say indicate he would not be sufficiently conservative.