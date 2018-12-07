Trump picks former US Attorney General Barr to return to head Justice Department

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday (Dec 7) he had chosen former US Attorney General William Barr to once again lead the Justice Department, a role that would put him in charge of the federal probe into Russian election interference.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would take over from Matthew Whitaker, who has been serving in an acting capacity since Trump forced out Jeffrey Sessions a month ago. Whitaker had been Sessions' chief of staff.

Advertisement

Barr was "my first choice from day one," and "a terrific man, a terrific person, a brilliant man," Trump said, speaking to reporters outside the White House.

Barr, a lawyer who was previously attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under the late President George HW Bush, has defended Trump's controversial decision to fire then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 when Comey was leading the Russia probe.

After Comey's firing, Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over that investigation, which includes any possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's 2016 election campaign, and any potential obstruction of justice. The Russia probe has long infuriated Trump, who calls it a witch hunt and who has denied any collusion or any obstruction of justice.

Barr has said there is more reason to investigate potential wrongdoing by Trump's campaign opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, than there is to probe any potential collusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mueller, a Republican, was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Barr has said political donations show Mueller's team of professional prosecutors tilt uncomfortably to the left. On Twitter, Trump calls them "17 Angry Dems".

"I would have liked to see him have more balance on this group," Barr told the Washington Post in July 2017.

As attorney general, Barr would have ultimate responsibility for the Russia probe, unless he recuses himself. Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation.

US intelligence agencies have concluded Moscow worked to influence the election and tip it in Trump's favor. Russia has denied any interference.

Barr's comments on Mueller and Clinton could stir opposition from Senate Democrats, but the nomination will almost certainly not come up for a vote until next year. Republicans will control the chamber with a 53-47 majority in the new Congress convening in January.

"I do think he's worthy of consideration. I am concerned he has said some negative things about the Special Counsel's office and some of the prosecutors he had in place," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar told MSNBC on Thursday after Barr's name surfaced.

Klobuchar is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over the nomination.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)