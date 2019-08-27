Trump pledges 'complete support' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

Trump pledges 'complete support' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz he had taken two
US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz (Photo: AFP/Nicholas Kamm)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 27) pledged "complete support" for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has engaged in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron and suggested he may reject a US$20 million offer from the Group of Seven nations to fight forest fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Source: Reuters/nr

