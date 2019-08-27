Trump pledges 'complete support' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 27) pledged "complete support" for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has engaged in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron and suggested he may reject a US$20 million offer from the Group of Seven nations to fight forest fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil. He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

