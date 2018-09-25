Trump praises North Korea's Kim but says sanctions to remain in place

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump praised North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Sep 25) for his courage in taking some steps to disarm, but said much work needed to be done and sanctions must remain in place on North Korea until it denuclearises.

"The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction, nuclear testing has stopped, some military facilities are already being dismantled," Trump said in his speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly.

"I would like to thank Chairman Kim for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done," Trump said. "The sanctions will stay in place until denuclearisation occurs."

Trump's remarks on North Korea were dramatically different to those in his speech last year at the UN assembly, when he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea and mocked the North Korean leader as "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission".

