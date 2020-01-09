Trump pulls back from war with Iran

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump pulled back from the brink of war with Iran on Wednesday (Jan 8), saying that Tehran appeared to be "standing down" after firing missiles - without causing casualties - at US troops based in Iraq.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, Trump emphasised that there were "no Americans harmed" in the salvo of missiles aimed at two bases.

"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime," he said.

He added: "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."



While he promised to immediately impose "punishing" new economic sanctions on Tehran, Trump welcomed signs the Islamic republic "appears to be standing down" in the tit-for-tat confrontation.

The comments cooled what threatened to become an uncontrolled boiling over of tensions after Trump ordered the killing last Friday of key Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In New York, the Nasdaq stock market index surged to a record high of 9,129.24.



However, the US president, facing both an impeachment trial in Congress and a tough re-election in November, defended his targeting of a man seen by many as Iran's second most influential official.

Soleimani, a national hero in Iran, was "the world's top terrorist" and "should have been terminated long ago," Trump said.

"He trained terrorist armies, including Hezbollah, launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets. He fueled bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of US troops, including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims."



And although Trump ended his remarks with a call for peace, he opened by stating bluntly that he would never allow Iran to procure a nuclear weapon.

"As long as I'm President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," said Trump.



He then urged European allies and other world powers to follow America's lead in abandoning a teetering international agreement on managing the country's nuclear ambitions.

It was Trump's 2018 withdrawal from that agreement and the reimposition of crippling economic sanctions against Iran which began an intensification of tensions between the two countries.



MISSILES BLAST BASES

Iran's missiles targeted the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, both housing American and other foreign troops deployed in a US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State militant group.

Iraqi Kurds inspect a crater reportedly caused by an Iranian missile initially fired at Iraqi bases housing US and other US-led coalition troops, in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Bardarash in the Dohuk governorate. (AFP Photo)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who earlier promised "revenge" for Soleimani, called the missiles a "slap in the face" against the United States.

He indicated there was more to come.

"The question of revenge is another issue," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of residents of the city of Qom, in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iraq's military said it also sustained no casualties. But the strike highlighted the difficult position of Iraq, caught in an ever-deepening conflict between Trump and Iran.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh rejected Iraq being a "battlefield for warring sides."

Iran has powerful militia allies in Iraq and they said they intended to take revenge for Friday's US drone attack, in which top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis died alongside Soleimani.

Muhandis was the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, a military network incorporated into the Iraqi state whose factions are backed by Tehran.

Late Wednesday two rockets, fired by unidentified forces, landed in the supposedly high-security Green Zone, where US and other embassies are located, security sources said. AFP correspondents heard two loud detonations.

UNUSUAL BRAZENNESS

The brazenness of Iran's ballistic missile strike was unusual.

But as the dust settled, it appeared that Iran's strike - coming soon after the burial of Soleimani at a funeral in front of vast crowds - might have been more symbolic than anything.



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif indicated Iran was satisfied for now.

"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence," Zarif said on Twitter.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

CONDEMNATION

Iraq analyst Ramzy Mardini told AFP "it's clear that Iran's intent wasn't to inflict pain or cause justification for the US to retaliate in a major way. It was meant to send a signal."

That signal could either have been a face-saving measure aimed at public opinion or a way of showing Washington that Tehran would not be cowed by Trump's bellicose warnings, Mardini said.

Reflecting deep concerns among Trump's domestic opponents, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives scheduled a vote for Thursday on limiting the Republican president's ability to wage war against Iran without congressional approval.

US HEADACHES IN IRAQ

The apparent de-escalation in Iran did not remove pressure from approximately 5,200 US troops stationed across Iraq, where they face pro-Iranian Shiite militias and political opposition.

Map of Iran and Iraq showing developments in military escalation in which Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on the orders of Donald Trump. (AFP/Gal ROMA AND Kun TIAN)

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali - blacklisted as a "terrorist" by the US - said his side's response to the United States " will be no less than the size of the Iranian response."

Angered at the drone strike, the Iraqi parliament has called for expulsion of US troops, sparking embarrassing confusion at the Pentagon over how to respond.

National Security Action, a Washington foreign policy think tank headed by Trump critics, said the killing of Soleimani had alienated Iraqis, united Iranians and weakened the international fight against Islamic State.

"Trump's reckless approach has created a dangerous reality in which the best case scenario is avoiding war with Iran," the group said.

AIRLINER CRASH KILLS 176

Separately, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed just outside Tehran after taking off bound for Kiev, killing all 176 people on board.

There was no immediate suggestion of any link with the Iranian strikes but carriers including Air France, Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa announced they were suspending flying though Iranian and Iraqi airspace as a precaution.

The US aviation regulator banned civil flights over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, citing the potential for "misidentification" of aircraft.

