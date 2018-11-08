Trump-Putin meeting at G20 in Argentina confirmed - RIA cites Lavrov

Trump-Putin meeting at G20 in Argentina confirmed - RIA cites Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Thursday that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Argentina would go ahead at the end of the month, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin react at the end of the joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The two leaders are due to meet briefly before then at a short working lunch in the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

