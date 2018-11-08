Trump-Putin meeting at G20 in Argentina confirmed - RIA cites Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Thursday that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Argentina would go ahead at the end of the month, RIA news agency reported.

The two leaders are due to meet briefly before then at a short working lunch in the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov. 11.

