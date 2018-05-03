Trump reimbursed lawyer for payment to porn star: Giuliani

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump reimbursed his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen over a US$130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday (May 2).



"That was money that was paid by his lawyer, the way I would do, out of his law firm funds or whatever funds, it doesn't matter. The president reimbursed that over a period of several months," Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, told Fox News host Sean Hannity, adding that the payment did not represent a campaign financing violation because it was "not campaign money".



Advertisement

Trump had initially denied all knowledge of the payment to Daniels, before admitting last week that Cohen struck a "deal" with the porn star on his behalf.