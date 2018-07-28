Trump's defence chief says weighs talks with Russian counterpart
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he was considering the possibility of the first talks in years between the defence chiefs of the United States and Russia, a possibility first reported by Reuters on July 17.
"I am considering meeting with my counterpart, but there's been no decision," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.
The last time a U.S. defence secretary even spoke telephonically with a Russian defence minister was in 2015, as relations between Moscow and Washington soured. It was not immediately clear when the last face-to-face meeting took place.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis)