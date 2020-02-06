Trump's impeachment a 'colossal' mistake by Democrats: Top Republican

WASHINGTON: The Democratic Party's failed effort to impeach and remove President Donald Trump was a major political miscalculation likely to benefit Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday (Feb 5).



"Right now this is a political loser for them. They initiated it. They thought this was a great idea," McConnell told reporters after the Senate voted along party lines to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



"At least for the short term, it has been a colossal political mistake," McConnell said.



The White House said Trump had got "full vindication and exoneration" in his impeachment trial.



After the Senate acquittal "the President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behaviour by the Democrats in the past," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.



However, she also accused the opposition Democrats of trying to influence the upcoming presidential election and asked: "Will there be no retribution?"



