Trump's lawyers told Mueller he will not respond to any more questions - Giuliani

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team told special counsel Robert Mueller that he will not answer any more questions in the probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday.

Trump submitted written answers to questions from Mueller in late November. In an interview with Reuters, Giuliani said Mueller raised the possibility of follow-up questions but the president's outside legal team told the special counsel before Christmas that Trump would not respond.

Trump's lawyers and Mueller's team have had no contact since then, Giuliani said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)