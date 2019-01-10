Trump's lawyers told Mueller he will not respond to any more questions - Giuliani

World

U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team told special counsel Robert Mueller that he will not answer any more questions in the probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washi
FILE PHOTO: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Trump submitted written answers to questions from Mueller in late November. In an interview with Reuters, Giuliani said Mueller raised the possibility of follow-up questions but the president's outside legal team told the special counsel before Christmas that Trump would not respond.

Trump's lawyers and Mueller's team have had no contact since then, Giuliani said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

