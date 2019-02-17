Trump's nominee for UN ambassador withdraws: State Department

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn her nomination, according to a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday (Feb 16).

"The past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," Nauert, who was State Department spokeswoman before being chosen for the UN job, said in the statement.

