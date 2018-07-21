Trump says "perhaps illegal" for lawyer to tape client

World

Trump says "perhaps illegal" for lawyer to tape client

U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was "perhaps illegal" for a lawyer to record a client, a day after reports his onetime attorney had recorded them both discussing buying the rights to a story by a woman who said she had an affair with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One to depart for travel to New Jersey from the South Law
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One to depart for travel to New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was "perhaps illegal" for a lawyer to record a client, a day after reports his onetime attorney had recorded them both discussing buying the rights to a story by a woman who said she had an affair with Trump.

"Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of," Trump tweeted, in a possible reference to an FBI raid on the office of his former lawyer Michael Cohen in April.

"Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!" Trump added.

(Reporting by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark