Trump says 'all ready' for Kim summit, as he hosts Japan PM

WASHINGTON: Five days before meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jun 7) the unprecedented summit was "all ready to go," as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House.

Trump said that a letter he received last week from Kim was "warm," and added that he hoped his summit with the North Korean leader would be the starting point for an eventual normalisation of ties.



"It was a warm letter and nice and I appreciated it very much," Trump told a joint press conference at the White House with Abe.



US President Donald Trump and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe (left) hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

When asked about eventual normalisation of ties, he said: "That is something I would hope to do that when everything is complete."

Trump even went so far as to say he would consider inviting Kim to visit the United States if the Jun 12 summit in Singapore goes well.

"Maybe we'll start with the White House, what do you think?" he said when asked if Kim would be invited to Washington or his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump and Abe will leave for Canada for what promises to be a tense Group of Seven summit clouded by the US leader's aggressive trade policies.



But before tackling the thorny trade issue, Trump expressed unbridled optimism about his Jun 12 tete-a-tete with Kim in Singapore.

"The summit is all ready to go," Trump said, with Abe at his side. "It's going to be much more than a photo op."

Since the first inkling that a Trump-Kim summit could be on the cards, Japan has repeatedly insisted that Washington be mindful not to let its guard down with the nuclear-armed regime in Pyongyang.

And by coming to Washington to see Trump for the second time in less than two months, Abe wants to be sure to get his point across to the US president, amid the intense diplomatic flurry over the future of the Korean peninsula.

The Japanese leader said he hoped the summit would lead to "greater peace and stability" in the region, and mark a "transformational moment" for Northeast Asia.

Before leaving Tokyo, Abe clearly outlined what would need to happen for the summit to be a success: tangible progress on curbing the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as answers about Japanese nationals kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.



During their last meeting at Trump's Florida retreat in April, the US president promised Abe to raise the politically sensitive abductions issue in any talks with Pyongyang.

But the subject is hardly a priority for the businessman-turned-president, whose strategy appears to be in constant flux.

Above all, Trump seems most enthused by the notion of being the first sitting US leader to hold direct talks with a scion of the ruling Kim dynasty.

"At a minimum, we'll start with perhaps a good relationship and that's something that is very important toward the ultimate making of the deal," he added.

"If they don't denuclearise, it will not be acceptable."

The intensifying diplomacy on North Korea has so far left Abe as the odd man out: Trump is preparing to meet Kim, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korea's Moon Jae-in have each already seen the North's leader twice.

JAPAN 'ISOLATED' AFTER SINGAPORE?

For Richard Armitage, a former senior diplomat during the administration of George W. Bush, Tokyo runs a very real risk of finding itself out in the cold after the Trump-Kim talks.

"We should absolutely prevent decoupling - decoupling Japanese and US security," he told AFP.

"This is and has been an aim of China and North Korea for a long time, and we can't allow this to happen. That would be falling into a terrible trap."

Trump and Abe so far seem to have forged a sort of friendship, but even that bonhomie was revealed to be limited at their last meeting.

On Thursday, it could again be put to the test - beyond North Korea, they are also meant to discuss the controversial issue of tariffs, which Washington says were put in place to protect American workers.

"I will stress that measures to restrict trade would not serve the interests of any country," Abe said before heading to Washington.

Japan had hoped to convince the US to shield it from fresh tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, and did not hide its bitter disappointment when those talks failed.

