Trump says Britons must decide whether to back Prime Minister May

US President Donald Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at the White House in Washington, Jan 27, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
WASHINGTON: Asked whether British Prime Minister Theresa May would stay in power amid ongoing turmoil over Brexit plans, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 10) acknowledged the political crisis but said it was up to the British people to decide whether May remains in power.

"That's up to the people. I get along with her very well, I have a very good relationship," Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for a week-long trip to Europe, which includes a visit with May.

Trump also said former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of two senior government ministers who have quit in recent days over May's Brexit plans, was a friend of his.

