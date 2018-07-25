Trump says China targeting US farmers, is being 'vicious'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of targeting American farmers in a vicious way and using them as leverage to get concessions from him on trade.

"China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)