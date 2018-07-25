Trump says China targeting US farmers, is being 'vicious'

World

Trump says China targeting US farmers, is being 'vicious'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of targeting American farmers in a vicious way and using them as leverage to get concessions from him on trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City Missouri to the Wh
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of targeting American farmers in a vicious way and using them as leverage to get concessions from him on trade.

"China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark