Trump says China wants to make trade deal, US may not impose more tariffs

World

Trump says China wants to make trade deal, US may not impose more tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that China wants to make a deal on trade and the United States may not need to impose further tariffs, as the world's two largest economies continue to work on an agreement to eliminate trade tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering remarks at an event for &quot;supp
U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering remarks at an event for "supporting veterans and military families" at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that China wants to make a deal on trade and the United States may not need to impose further tariffs, as the world's two largest economies continue to work on an agreement to eliminate trade tensions.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark