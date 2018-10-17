Trump says Cipollone will serve as next White House counsel - AP interview

World

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will serve as his next White House counsel.

FILE PHOTO: Trump delivers remarks on taxes at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an event marking the 6-month anniversary of the package of changes to the tax code he signed into law, at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump said Cipollone, a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer who is currently litigation partner at Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, would replace Don McGahn, who is scheduled to leave his post this autumn.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by G Crosse)

