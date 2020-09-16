Trump says coronavirus vaccine could be weeks away: Town hall
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 15) said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, underscoring predictions made by US public health officials and Pfizer Inc earlier this month.
Trump, speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said a vaccine could be ready for distribution soon.
READ: US CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as soon as late October
"We're very close to having a vaccine," he said. "If you want to know the truth, the previous administration would have taken perhaps years to have a vaccine because of the FDA and all the approvals. And we're within weeks of getting it you know could be three weeks, four weeks."
