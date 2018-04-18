Trump says did not fire Comey over Russia probe despite 2017 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not fire James Comey from the FBI "because of the phony Russia investigation," contradicting his 2017 comments that he fired the agency's then-director over the probe.

Trump's comments come as the former FBI director has launched a media tour this week to promote his book on leadership, "A Higher Loyalty," that also discusses his time working for Trump.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)