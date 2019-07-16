Trump says does not have 'racist bone' in his body

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S.
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media during the "3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Jul 15, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump strongly denied accusations of racism on Tuesday (Jul 16) after launching a xenophobic attack on a group of ethnic minority Democratic congresswomen.

"Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" tweeted Trump, as US lawmakers prepared to vote on a resolution condemning his "racist comments."

In a series of tweets launched on Sunday attacking the four lawmakers - who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin - Trump urged them to "go back" to their countries of origin.

Democratic leaders have roundly condemned Trump's comments, and rallied around the lawmakers - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, who with the exception of Omar were all born in the United States.

US Representatives (from right) Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan
US Representatives (from right) Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar at a press conference to respond to President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

Slamming the "so-called vote" scheduled for later Tuesday as a "Democrat con game," Trump urged his fellow Republicans not to "show 'weakness' and fall into their trap."

"This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country," the president wrote.

"Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said."

"Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party," Trump added, in a jab at the House leader who, until now, had a tenuous relationship with the four left-leaning first-term congresswomen.

"See you in 2020!" said the president.

