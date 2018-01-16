Trump says Durbin 'totally misrepresented' comments

(Note language that may offend some readers)

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin "totally misrepresented" what was said at a White House meeting on immigration on Thursday, and was hurting efforts to strike a deal to protect so-called Dreamer immigrants.

"Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting," Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme.

"Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military," he added.

Durbin has said Trump used the term "shithole" when speaking about African countries at the meeting last week.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

