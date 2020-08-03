Trump says federal government should again seek death penalty for Boston bomber Tsarnaev

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Aug 2) that the federal government should again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In a tweet, Trump said the federal government must challenge a Friday appeals court decision overturning the death penalty for the 2013 attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," tweeted Trump. "The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial."

A three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld much of Tsarnaev's conviction on Friday but ordered a new trial over what sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes he was convicted of.

The federal government is reviewing the ruling. Prosecutors could ask the full appeals court to reconsider or appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the world-renowned race in 2013, tearing through the packed crowd, killing three people and wounding more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev admitted to his crimes after his conviction in 2015, and apologised to the victims.

