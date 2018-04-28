Trump says had a 'long and very good talk' with South Korean president

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Apr 28) that he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and preparations for a meeting with North Korea were being set.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump added that he had also spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to inform him of ongoing negotiations.

Moon met with Kim in a historic summit, agreeing on Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

An armistice brought the fighting on the Korean peninsula to an end in 1953, but 65 years later, a final peace agreement has still not been reached.

The Moon-Kim meeting has raised expectations for Trump's own planned summit with the North Korean leader, the date and location of which have not yet been finalised.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

Trump has demanded the North give up its weapons, and Washington is pressing for it to do so in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.

Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.