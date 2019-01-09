Trump says has halted US funds for California wildfires, forest management

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 9) said he has ordered a halt to federal emergency funds for California to fight wildfires and manage its forests unless officials in the western US state can "get their act together".

"Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest (sic) Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Insurance claims from the recent spate of California wildfires, including one ranked as the most deadly and destructive in state history, have topped US$9 billion and are expected to grow, the state insurance commissioner reported last month.

The Camp Fire broke out on the morning of Nov 8 near the mountain community of Paradise, California, sweeping through the town and killing at least 86 people, in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

California utility company PG&E Corp is exploring filing some or all of its business for bankruptcy protection as it faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to fatal wildfires in 2018 and 2017, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.



