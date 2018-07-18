Trump says he, Putin discussed North Korea, curbing global nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons programme with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting on Monday, and that the two leaders also discussed reducing nuclear weapons worldwide.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons programme with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting on Monday, and that the two leaders also discussed reducing nuclear weapons worldwide.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, said there was no need to rush regarding North Korea, and that there was no time limit to act.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)