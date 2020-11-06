Trump says he 'easily' wins US election by the 'legal votes'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said without evidence on Thursday night (Nov 5) that if "legal" votes were counted he would "easily" win the presidential election, in a signal he is in no mood to concede to Joe Biden.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us if you count the votes that came in late," said Trump in his first televised appearance since election night.

"We're looking at them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late."



He also said that he had "already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories" in Florida, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

"We won these and many other victories despite historic election interference in big money, big media and big tech," said Trump at the White House briefing room.



Trump added his team had launched a "tremendous amount of litigation" to counter what he called the "corruption" of Democrats, even as several officials in battleground states yet to be called have defended the integrity of the vote.

SPEECH CUT SHORT BY US TV NETWORKS



Beyond the rhetoric, Trump's complaints were specifically targeting the integrity of the huge number of ballots mailed in, rather than cast in person on election day.

The big shift to postal ballots this year reflected the desire of voters to avoid risking exposure to COVID-19 in crowded polling stations during a pandemic that has already killed more than 230,000 Americans.

However, because Trump often denied the seriousness of the virus and told his supporters not to support mail-in ballots, far fewer Republicans took advantage of the option, compared to Democrats.

Several major US television networks cut away from live coverage of Trump's event soon after it started, with MSNBC citing the need to correct false claims by the president.

PATHS TO VICTORY

Joe Biden appears to be in the lead following wins in Michigan and Wisconsin. With 264 electoral college votes projected to go to the Democrat, he is one battleground state away from becoming president-elect.



Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needs to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.



Earlier Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware that he had "no doubt" he would defeat Trump and be declared winner of the US election. He urged voters to remain calm and said that the result would be known "very soon".



Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has lost court rulings in the closely contested states of Georgia and Michigan, and has vowed to bring a new lawsuit challenging what it called voting irregularities in Nevada.