Trump says he expects meeting with North Korea's Kim soon

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had received a letter from Kim Jong Un and expected to meet with the North Korean leader soon.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump defended his negotiations with Kim and said he had never emphasized the speed of Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Paul Simao)