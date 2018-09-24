Trump says he expects second North Korea summit 'quite soon'

UNITED NATIONS, United States: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Sep 24) he expected to meet again soon with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he saw "tremendous progress" in easing tensions.

"It looks like we'll have a second summit quite soon," Trump told reporters at the United Nations.

"As you know Kim Jong Un wrote a letter - a beautiful letter - asking for a second meeting and we will be doing that," added Trump, who met with Kim in Singapore in June.

He said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - whose last planned visit to Pyongyang was abruptly scuttled by the White House - would arrange the summit "in the immediate future".

Trump's remarks come one year after he stunned the United Nations General Assembly with a blistering attack on North Korea in his speech, threatening to "totally destroy" the communist state and mocking the projectile-building Kim as "rocket man".

But Trump has since billed his diplomacy with North Korea as a key diplomatic success, saying that risks of a conflict have receded.

"Tremendous progress on North Korea," Trump told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

"That was a very dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time."