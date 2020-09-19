Trump says he expects to have COVID-19 vaccine for every American by April

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday (Sep 18) he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump told a news conference.

He said distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators.

"In a short time we'll have a safe and effective vaccine and we'll defeat the virus," Trump said.

He has previously said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.

