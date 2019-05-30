Trump says he was unaware of effort to move USS John McCain 'out of sight'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 29) he was unaware of any effort to move the USS John S McCain that was stationed near the site of his recent speech in Japan.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House wanted the US Navy to move the ship named for the late Arizona senator "out of sight", citing an email between US military officials.

The email to Navy and Air Force officials had a number of directives, including "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight” and asking them to "please confirm" that directive "will be satisfied".

The newspaper said a tarp was hung over the ship’s name ahead of Trump's trip and sailors were directed to remove coverings from the destroyer that bore its name. The paper also said sailors assigned to the ship, who generally wear caps bearing its name, were given the day off during Trump's visit to the nearby USS Wasp.

"I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S McCain during my recent visit to Japan," Trump wrote on Twitter.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment and referred questions to the Navy's Seventh Fleet, which did not immediately comment.

McCain, the unsuccessful 2008 Republican presidential nominee, was shot down during the Vietnam War and tortured by his North Vietnamese Communist captors during more than five years in captivity as a prisoner of war.

Trump has long criticised McCain on a variety of fronts, and has kept up his attacks on McCain even following his death in August.

Meghan McCain, the late senator's elder daughter, criticised Trump on Twitter on Wednesday, saying, Trump "will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad's incredible life ... nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him."

The USS John S McCain is named for the late senator and his father and grandfather, who were both Navy admirals. The destroyer was involved in a 2017 collision that resulted in the deaths of 10 crew members and is currently undergoing repairs.

