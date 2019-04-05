Trump says he will skip White House correspondents dinner

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday (Apr 5) he will once again not attend the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association, calling the event too negative.

It will be the third year in a row that the president has taken a pass on the dinner, to be held on Apr 27 at a Washington hotel.

Advertisement

Trump has had a rocky relationship with the White House press corps, which he frequently accuses of being biased. Still, he takes questions from reporters nearly every day.

He told reporters on the White House South Lawn that he would hold a political rally instead of going to the dinner.

"I’m going to hold a rally, because the dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally," he said.

He said the rally would be at one of three sites being considered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It'll be a big one, but the correspondents dinner is too negative. I like positive things," he said.

