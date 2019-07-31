Trump says he will visit Poland

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jul 30) he would visit Poland, which is hosting events later this year in Warsaw to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of the country during World War Two.

Polish officials had announced the plans earlier this month, although at the time the White House at the time said Trump was still weighing whether to attend the Sep 1 event.

"I look forward to it. I like the people," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had a great relationship with the country and had been invited to visit.

Trump added that he may also visit Denmark.

The Republican US president previously visited Poland in July 2017 a few months after taking office in the White House. The United States has also vowed to boost the number of US troops in the country.