Trump says he wishes British ambassador well

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump announces Acosta resignation before departing for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta (R) before departing for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 12) offered good wishes to Britain's former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican US president following leaked diplomatic cables.

Trump earlier had publicly blasted the former UK diplomat after reports unveiled details of Darroch's telegrams assessing the US government and Trump's administration. Darroch resigned on Wednesday.

