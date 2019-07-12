Trump says he wishes British ambassador well

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered good wishes to Britain's former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican U.S. president following leaked diplomatic cables.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 12) offered good wishes to Britain's former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican US president following leaked diplomatic cables.

Trump earlier had publicly blasted the former UK diplomat after reports unveiled details of Darroch's telegrams assessing the US government and Trump's administration. Darroch resigned on Wednesday.



