Trump says his administration will determine an age for e-cigarette buys

Trump says his administration will determine an age for e-cigarette buys

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases.

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases.

Trump, who made the comments during a listening session at the White House, has previously said his administration would raise the age to buy such products to 21.

The Trump administration said in September it would unveil a sweeping ban on most e-cigarette and vaping flavors, but U.S. media has reported he had backed off the plan.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

