Trump says his administration will determine an age for e-cigarette buys

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases.

Trump, who made the comments during a listening session at the White House, has previously said his administration would raise the age to buy such products to 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trump administration said in September it would unveil a sweeping ban on most e-cigarette and vaping flavors, but U.S. media has reported he had backed off the plan.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)