Trump says 'I'm not above the law'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stated Friday (Jun 8) that he was "not above the law", but reaffirmed his "absolute right" to pardon himself.

On departure to a G7 summit in Canada, Trump said he was mulling a raft of pardons, including a posthumous pardon for boxing legend Muhammad Ali, but not for himself.

"I'm not above the law. I never want anybody to be above the law," Trump said, before adding, "Yes, I do have an absolute right to pardon myself. But I'll never have to do it because I didn't do anything wrong. And everybody knows it."

"There's been no collusion," he said in reference to a major investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia that has already brought multiple charges and guilty pleas.

"There's been no obstruction. It's all a made-up fantasy. It's a witch hunt."

