Trump says Interior's Zinke to step down at end of year

WASHINGTON: U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after serving for almost two years, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday without giving a reason for Zinke's departure.

"The Trump administration will be announcing the new secretary of the Interior next week," Trump said on Twitter.

Zinke has come under scrutiny for his use of security details, chartered flights and a real estate deal.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)