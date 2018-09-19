Trump says it is up to US Senate how to handle accusation against court nominee

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was up to the U.S. Senate how to handle a sexual assault allegation brought by a woman against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was up to the U.S. Senate how to handle a sexual assault allegation brought by a woman against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said it would be unfortunate if Kavanaugh's accuser, university professor Christine Blasey Ford, did not appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell her story.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)