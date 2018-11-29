Trump says Manafort pardon 'not off the table' - interview

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has not ruled out granting a pardon to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who has pleaded guilty to a range of federal charges related to money laundering to unregistered lobbying.

"It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?” the president told the New York Post during an Oval Office interview.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)