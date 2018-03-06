Trump says may visit Israel for embassy opening

President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks, as both leaders heralded the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks, as both leaders heralded the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

"This will be remembered by our people through the ages," Netanyahu said regarding the embassy decision during brief remarks in the Oval Office.

Trump said he was considering a visit to Israel whenever the embassy is opened.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)