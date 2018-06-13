Trump says North Korea 'no longer a nuclear threat'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, arriving back in the United States on Wednesday (Jun 13) after a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang no longer posed a nuclear threat.

The remark was part of a blast of tweets that Trump fired off as Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside the US capital and brought Trump back home.

He waved as he walked down a red-carpeted staircase and got into a limousine.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!," he wrote.

"Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!" Trump added.

Not long after those two tweets, Trump tweeted again saying: "We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are!"

Trump and Kim met for the first time in Singapore for the much-anticipated summit on Tuesday.

The leaders held talks for several hours along with delegates, before signing a document in which both committed to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

At the signing, both Kim and Trump expressed satisfaction at how their landmark meeting went - with the US leader saying it was "better than expected" as they negotiated an end to a decades-old stand-off.

Kim said the "world will now see a major change" following the Singapore summit.