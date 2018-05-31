Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letter

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 31) talks with North Korea in New York have been very positive and he is expecting the delegation from Pyongyang to travel to Washington on Friday to deliver a letter to him from leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's comments come as the two sides scramble to revive a summit previously set for next month between the two leaders.

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down in a New York apartment for talks with the North Korean leader's right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, back in Washington Trump expressed optimism.

"I look forward to seeing what's in the letter," Trump said, adding that Pompeo's high-stakes diplomatic encounter, which began over dinner on Wednesday, appeared to be going "very well."

"They will probably be coming to Washington DC on Friday to deliver the letter so I look forward to that," he said.

Trump said he was hopeful his summit with Kim in Singapore would take place on Jun 12 as originally scheduled, but left open the possibility talks would fall through.

"The meetings have been very positive ... It's all a process. We'll see, and hopefully we'll have a meeting on on the 12th," Trump said.

"I want it to be meaningful," he added. "It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting. Maybe you have to have a second or a third. And maybe we'll have none.

"But, it's in good hands. That I can tell you."