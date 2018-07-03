Trump says nuclear talks with North Korea talks 'going well'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jul 3) that talks with North Korea were "going well" as US officials seek to reach an agreement with Pyongyang over a denuclearisation plan following last month's summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House has characterized ongoing meetings as positive but not commented on recent news reports of US intelligence assessments saying North Korea has been expanding its weapons capabilities.

In a Twitter post, Trump said that North Korea has conducted "no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months."

Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018





On Monday, the White House said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to North Korea this week to continue talks on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

A US delegation met over the weekend with North Korean counterparts at the border between North and South Korea to discuss the next steps to implementing the Jun 12 summit's declaration, according to the U.S. State Department.

