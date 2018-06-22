Trump says remains of US war dead in process of being returned from North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump, correcting a statement he had made a day earlier, said on Thursday that remains of U.S. troops missing from the Korean War were in the process of being returned to the United States from North Korea.

Trump on Wednesday had said the remains of 200 American servicemen had been sent back.

He made his latest remarks during a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House.

