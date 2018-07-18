Trump says Russia to 'help with North Korea'

US President Donald Trump speaks about his summit meeting in Finland with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the US Congress at the White House in Washington, Jul 17, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jul 18) that Russia would help with North Korea and offered an enthusiastic update on the US process of negotiating with the antagonistic Asian nation over nuclear weapons.

"Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along," said Trump on Twitter. "There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!"


