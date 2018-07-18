Trump says Russia to 'help with North Korea'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jul 18) that Russia would help with North Korea and offered an enthusiastic update on the US process of negotiating with the antagonistic Asian nation over nuclear weapons.

"Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along," said Trump on Twitter. "There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!"

While the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. Many positive things will come out of that meeting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

